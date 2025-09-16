Suns' Jerseys Rank Highly Across NBA Once Again
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have seen a revival of how their jerseys are viewed across the NBA since the iconic "The Valley" uniform was released in 2020.
Phoenix is rumored to be bringing these jerseys back once again for the 2025-26 season as its city edition.
As for the other jerseys, the Suns will have the same white association edition jersey and purple icon edition, while their statement edition is expected to be a different black jersey that has a Jordan brand logo instead of Nike and will replace the black jersey worn the past three seasons that had "PHX" across the chest.
Where Does Suns' 2025-26 Jersey Rotation Rank Among NBA?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes ranked the Suns' jersey rotation for the 2025-26 season as the seventh-best in the NBA, writing:
"As long as the Suns made sure to bring back the black Valley jerseys that debuted in 2020, they were going to do just fine in these rankings. They are, however, testing our patience with what looks like a duller than dull black-on-black Statement Edition.
"Here's hoping Phoenix at least adds some orange or purple piping to spice things up. Plain old black and white doesn't really work in Brooklyn, and it certainly wouldn't make sense for a team defined by bright colors.
"The basics are strong here, as the sunburst design on the Association and Icon editions providing a unique look that's just cartoonish enough without looking juvenile."
The New York Knicks (6), Denver Nuggets (5), Chicago Bulls (4), Memphis Grizzlies (3), Portland Trail Blazers (2) and Minnesota Timberwolves (1) were ahead of the Suns on Hughes' list.
Phoenix's "The Valley" jerseys should bring some excitement to the fans, but could be met with a mixed reaction as the Suns are not expected to have close to the type of success next season they had in their first season wearing them in 2020-21 when they made the NBA Finals.
The Suns won't be unveiling any new flashy jerseys on top of "The Valley," but will still don one of the top rotations in the NBA.