Suns Get Massive Boost Ahead of Rockets Game

The Phoenix Suns are on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets, fresh off their Sunday night upset victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Suns need a boost to their lineup, and according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, they're set to get one.

Grayson Allen, who has missed Phoenix's last nine games with a right knee injury, has received the green light for tonight.

Grayson Allen will play tonight versus Houston. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 5, 2026

Allen was initially listed as probable on the injury report.

Allen's been questionable for the last few games, though Phoenix has opted to take a conservative approach to his comeback. The Suns are 21-14 on the regular season and have won their last six-of-seven games entering tonight.

He's completed five-on-five basketball in recent practices and has been primed for a return.

"Yeah, he did yesterday. So that's a big step. And then it was just the response back, which was great. And now [we] just want another one, so we're right there," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters on Friday.

Opening tip between the Suns and Rockets is at 6:00 PM MST.

Phoenix is going to need Allen's best tonight if they'll upset Houston, a team they've already lost to twice this season.

While Collin Gillespie has slotted in nicely in the starting lineup without Allen, Phoenix's three-point shooting only improves with Allen on the floor -- which is a point of emphasis under Ott's system.

Injuries have unfortunately prevented the Suns from hitting their full potential, though Ott says absences like Allen's have only given Phoenix more opportunities to toy with lineups.

"This is a massive development piece of our group in these next 20 games. We're going to get to healthy, and then we've found what Dillon [Brooks] can do, like he can do more than what we even expected. We found that Grayson can do more than what we even expected," said Ott.

"Collin for sure. When we get everyone back and healthy, that's going to be our job to collectively figure out what's best for the group on that night. But I take it as almost like a pleasant surprise. A positive spin to it all is these guys have improved, and from the summer to into the season, that's good for us.

"It's something you can't quite anticipate, but the injuries are going to help us in the end by learning these guys a little bit more."

