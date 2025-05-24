Suns Stars Not Selected to All-NBA Teams
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had no players represented on the three All-NBA teams for the 2024-25 season announced Friday after both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker received All-NBA honors one year ago.
Booker earned two third-team votes total from the 100 voters this time around, while Durant was ineligible after missing the 65-game threshold by only three games because of an ankle injury that sidelined him for Phoenix's final seven games.
Booker's omission is not much of a surprise considering the Suns finished the season 36-46, and Booker, a two-time All-NBA selection, shot his second-lowest percentage from 3 at 33.2% and tied his fewest points per game since 2018-19 at 25.6, which was still ninth in the league. He did average a career-high 7.1 assists while moving to more of a playmaking role this season.
Durant was a predicted lock for making one of the teams before his ankle injury, as he was still very productive even in year 17 averaging 26.6 points (6th in NBA) on .527/.430/.839 splits, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists while playing excellent defense. This would have been Durant's 12th All-NBA team, which would have tied him for seventh in NBA history.
Here is how the three All-NBA teams for the 2024-25 season ended up shaping out and the final voting results, which Booker can be found at the bottom of:
First Team: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Oklahoma City Thunder guard and 2024-25 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
Second Team: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley
Third Team: Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, LA Clippers guard James Harden, Knicks center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns and Thunder guard-forward Jalen Williams
Booker and Durant now turn their focus to next season and looking to get back on one of these teams.