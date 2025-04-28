Suns' Kevin Durant Goes to Rockets in Trade Idea
The Phoenix Suns will be working on Kevin Durant trades this offseason, and the Houston Rockets have been listed as a potential destination for him next year.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a deal that would send Durant to the Rockets for Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore, a 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix), a 2028 first-round pick and a 2030 first-round pick.
"The math is a little tougher on this one than some of the previous deals, since the Phoenix Suns are a "second apron" team that can't aggregate outgoing salaries or take in more money than it sends out," Bailey wrote.
"In short, this is about the only combination of players that works for the Houston Rockets to bring Kevin Durant in for this run.
"That's why Houston is sending the Suns back its own 2027 pick and including two more firsts for good measure. It's a relatively steep price to pay for a 36-year-old with KD's injury history, but the Rockets' resulting rotation would be pretty terrifying.
"Houston would still have most of the key cogs of its rough-and-tumble defense, and Durant would give the Rockets a far more reliable clutch-time option on offense.
"For the Suns, regaining control of one of their own firsts would be huge. Adding two more for a player everyone already knows is on his way out makes this a fairly easy "yes" from Phoenix, but the picks aren't the only selling point.
"Fred VanVleet's 2025-26 salary comes by way of a team option, so there could be some instant flexibility there. And Cam Whitmore would give the team a promising, athletic wing to play alongside Devin Booker (or be a building block in the event Booker gets moved, too)."
This deal gives the Suns a steady hand at point guard in VanVleet to help Booker in the backcourt. Whitmore is also a potential starter on the wing or a sixth man that could be a sparkplug off the bench.
Whitmore hasn't played too much in his two years in Houston, but that is largely due to the volume of talent on the Rockets roster and not about his abilities.
A move like this could be what the Suns need to get them back in business in competing for the playoffs.