Suns' Kevin Durant Joins LeBron James in Exclusive Club
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant achieved another milestone to start the 2024-25 season.
After previously hitting marks such as becoming the eighth player in NBA history to reach 29,000 career points while becoming the oldest player in NBA history to start a season with four straight 25-point games - Durant hit a third major mark in Saturday night's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.
In the second quarter, Durant became just the 16th player in NBA history to notch 10,000 field goals. He joins Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as the only two active players to reach that mark.
"I done hit a couple milestones since I got here... I gotta give credit to to the people who helped me since I was a kid, taught me the game, teammates... I tend to think about them a lot... grateful that I have such great people in my life to help push me and lift me up when I needed it," Durant said following his passing of the 29k point milestone.
The Suns are reportedly hoping to re-sign Durant to a two-year extension next offseason, ensuring one of the game's all-time greats hangs around for a bit longer in the Valley next to co-star Devin Booker.
Phoenix began the season 4-1 thanks to some strong starts from Durant, who is looking to help the Suns reach their first title in franchise history.