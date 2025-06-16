Major Detail Revealed in Suns' Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
The Phoenix Suns are expected to trade Kevin Durant in the coming days, but his final destination remains a mystery.
Durant has been honest about where he prefers to be dealt, but NBA insider Marc Stein says that the Suns aren't exactly keeping their options limited on a Durant deal.
"Sources say the Suns, meanwhile, are not promising to send Durant to any of those destinations. They are open to a mutually beneficial trade to the Spurs, Rockets or Heat if they end up liking the return, but it appears that Phoenix is prepared to make the best deal it can after surrendering a staggering haul to acquire Durant from Brooklyn in the first place in February 2023," Stein wrote.
"... The Suns know they won't be able to come anywhere close to matching (gulp) what they gave up to get Durant but appear heartened by the level of interest from teams that sound willing to trade for Durant with no assurance that he'll commit to anything beyond the final season remaining on his contract at $54.7 million."
The Suns have to do what is best for themselves, even if it means sending Durant to a team that isn't on his preferred list of destinations. There's a chance the Suns could agree to send him to one of those teams, but only if they have the best offer on the table.
Phoenix has to be incredibly strategic when it comes to a Durant trade because this is the deal that will shape what happens next in the retooling of the roster.
If things go right, the Suns could be back in the playoffs as soon as next year. If it goes wrong, Phoenix could be in for a very long rebuild that could result in years of struggles for the franchise.