Suns Star Remains Out vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- After being eliminated from play-in contention with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns will be down two starters Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) will be out for the fifth-straight game, while Nick Richards (right elbow inflammation) was listed as out for the second consecutive game. No other players are on the injury report, signaling key players will likely still play despite Phoenix being out of contention.
Durant became ineligible for making an All-NBA team when he was out for the loss to the Thunder with his ankle sprain, as he will miss the 65-game minimum requirement for postseason awards.
The Spurs were eliminated earlier than the Suns, and are notably without Victor Wembanyama (right shoulder deep vein thrombosis) and De’Aaron Fox (left fifth finger surgery) for the rest of the season. Devin Vassell (left ankle soreness), Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (low back inflammation) are all out against the Suns as well.
Not that it matters because they are both out of playoff contention and the Suns don’t have their first-round pick this summer, but San Antonio can actually tie Phoenix in the standings because of the Suns’ current eight-game losing streak that they are on.
The Spurs (33-47) are two games back of the Suns, who are tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 11th seed in the West with a 35-45 record, with two games remaining for each team.
The Suns and Spurs have split the season series 1-1 this year, and despite their similar records, the Spurs are in a much better spot for the future with Wembanyama and Fox.
Phoenix, on the other hand, will have a lot of tough decisions to make this summer with how bad it underachieved despite having the highest payroll in NBA history.
Tomorrow’s game tips off shortly after 7 p.m. Arizona time.