Suns' Kevin Durant Trade Saga Grows After Blockbuster Magic-Grizzlies Deal
The Phoenix Suns are reacting with the rest of the league after the Orlando Magic acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four future first-round picks and a pick swap.
One of those picks going to Memphis is Phoenix's 2026 first-round selection, but that isn't the only way the Suns are affected by this deal.
With a Kevin Durant trade looming, ESPN insider Tim Bontemps laid out how this deal affects the Suns.
"In speaking with several sources Sunday in the wake of the Bane deal, the universal belief is that any draft packages going to Phoenix in a Durant deal likely won't surpass the haul of draft picks coming to Memphis for Bane, who hasn't yet made an All-Star team," Bontemps wrote.
"... Durant is willing to sign a contract extension with three teams: the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. But sources around the league are still talking about the Minnesota Timberwolves as a potential landing spot for Durant.
"What does seem clear is that the package isn't going to be anywhere near the haul that the Brooklyn Nets received for Durant 2½ years ago, a deal consummated within the first 24 hours owner Mat Ishbia took control of the Suns. How Ishbia will react to that will be telling, and could determine how this process plays out."
The Suns aren't expected to get four first-round picks for Durant, a 37-year-old with one year left on his deal as opposed to Bane, who is a decade younger with four seasons of team control. However, this could help the Suns get an additional asset or two.
With a number of teams still fighting for Durant's services, the Suns can use the Bane deal as a way to strike a bidding war between the teams involved in hopes of getting the best package possible.