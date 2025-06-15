Suns Were Right to Take Cam Johnson in 2019 NBA Draft
The Phoenix Suns are approaching the six-year anniversary of taking Cam Johnson with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Johnson was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant blockbuster back in 2023, and he has continued to grow into the team's best player after Mikal Bridges was dealt to the New York Knicks.
HoopsHype conducted a recent re-draft of the 2019 class, and Johnson came in at No. 8.
"Some believed Cam Johnson was drafted too high in 2019 by the Phoenix Suns because he would be already 23 by the time he’d get to the NBA," HoopsHype wrote.
"But Phoenix’s gamble on Johnson proved to be a savvy one, as the now-29-year-old has proven to be a very solid NBA player because of his shooting, especially at his size, 6-foot-8. Johnson developed into more than a spot-up shooter, too, as the former UNC standout can knock down pull-up jumpers from the midrange, and take up a lot of attention from opposing defenses. He’ll likely never be an All-Star but for a former 11th-overall pick, Johnson has enjoyed quite the solid career."
The only players taken ahead of Johnson were Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors, now with Washington Wizards), RJ Barrett (New York Knicks, now with Toronto Raptors), and Lu Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder).
Even though Durant didn't bring a championship to the Suns and Johnson has blossomed for the Nets, Phoenix shouldn't regret the trade. The team was doing the best move at the time.
Johnson may be traded once again this offseason to a contender for a major haul, proving the Suns right for taking him with the No. 11 pick.
