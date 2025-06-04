Suns' Kevin Durant 'On The Wrong Team'
The Phoenix Suns are bound to make some changes this offseason, and Kevin Durant is the likeliest player to be on the move.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks Durant is one of four players in the league "on the wrong team."
"Attempts by the Phoenix Suns to hold under-the-radar Kevin Durant trade talks leading into last February’s deadline eventually went public, and now the two sides are expected to work on finding a new home for the two-time Finals MVP over the offseason," Favale wrote.
"Who could have seen this coming, except for absolutely everyone?
"Jake Fischer of The Stein Line recently reported that Phoenix hasn’t ruled out keeping KD. Good luck to new general manager Brian Gregory with that. There is no going back once trade talks or demands go public. Durant also turns 37 in September and is entering the final year of his contract, making him both far from a sure-fire investment and potential flight risk.
"This Suns era, whatever you want to call it, is an abject failure. There is no path to title contention for them next season, and KD belongs on a team that has one. The Suns only stand to exacerbate their already-bleak future by holding onto him and subjecting themselves to the risk of losing him for nothing next summer—or even just being forced into moving him at the 2026 trade deadline, when the midseason bidding for the expiring contract of an aging star won’t be nearly as robust."
The other players on the list were Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen.
It remains to be seen whether the Suns move on from Durant or not, but if they do, they will have a very different look next season for new head coach Jordan Ott.