Insider: Suns Making Progress on Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are making progress on a Kevin Durant trade, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
"The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant's business partner, Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman, have met multiple times over the past week and are sifting through trade scenarios, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.
"Both sides are expected to work together on potential destinations."
Charania went on to list the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks as the main teams who have had conversations with the Suns, though Charania also mentioned "several wild-card suitors" who have also made inquiries.
"Teams around the NBA have been anticipating that Durant would be traded ever since the Suns engaged in talks around the February trade deadline, which passed with the All-Star still in Phoenix," he continued.
"Suns officials and Kleiman will continue to meet on trade conversations -- with talks expected to escalate before the NBA draft later this month."
Recent rumors have suggested Durant wants to go to San Antonio, though Phoenix also must balance Durant's preferred destination on top of getting the best haul possible.
He was nearly traded at the deadline to the Golden State Warriors - though Phoenix reportedly went behind his back during negotiations and the player himself had to nix the trade before it happened.
Durant has just one year remaining on his contract and is eligible to sign a two-year extensuon worth up to $112 million according to ESPN.
It's bound to be a massive reset in Phoenix this summer with Durant and potentially Bradley Beal on the way out - though Beal's contract is much more harsh due to the no-trade clause he possesses.
After the Suns went 36-46, Phoenix fired head coach Mike Budenholzer and eventually replaced him with Jordan Ott.
Durant is still producing at an incredibly high level, which should be a point of note for the Suns during trade negotiations.
"Durant, who turns 37 in September, made his 15th All-Star team this season and averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games. The future Hall of Famer has averaged at least 25 points, 50% shooting and 40% on 3-pointers in three straight seasons, the longest streak ever in the NBA, according to ESPN Research.
"As a shooter, Durant remains prolific: He shot an NBA-best on jumpers (49.7%) and midrange shots (53.1%) and shot the best of any player on off-the-dribble jumpers (50.9%), according to GeniusIQ."
Durant is expected to be dealt prior to the 2025 NBA Draft.