Report: Kevin Durant’s Preferred Trade Destination Revealed
PHOENIX — It seems like only a matter of time now before the Phoenix Suns trade away superstar forward Kevin Durant.
There have been several teams that have popped up as potential suitors for Durant after the Suns unexpectedly shopped him at the trade deadline.
Ever since the offseason began, the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves and a few other teams, such as the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers, have been rumored to be landing spots for the 15-time All-Star.
However, in recent weeks, the Spurs have started emerging as the favorite to land Durant.
Not only do they make a lot of sense for him because of the package they can offer while keeping key pieces, Hoops Wire’s Ashish Mathur reported Tuesday:
“A league source told Hoops Wire that Durant prefers the Suns trade him to the San Antonio Spurs. "
This comes after Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported last week that Durant told someone he trusts that he thinks he's going to end up with the Spurs.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons indicated earlier this week that a deal between Phoenix and San Antonio may already be worked out.
A trade package from the Spurs would likely be highlighted by Devin Vassell and one or two of Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson, as well as the No. 14 pick in this year's draft and additional draft capital.
Based on the return, the Suns would have to decide whether they would want this to remain a two-team trade or reroute some of the pieces to a third or fourth team.
The trade makes a lot of sense for all parties involved, as the Spurs would become a contender partnering up Durant with the up-and-coming Victor Wembanyama, as well as De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, while the Suns would add some youth around Devin Booker.
The only questionable part of the deal is the fit of the potential return for the Suns, and if another team outbids San Antonio with a better package.
With that said, if Durant has made it known that he wants to go to the Spurs, the Suns can make it happen.
All reports suggest that a Durant trade will likely be going down during or before the NBA Draft on June 25, so stay tuned to see if it ends up being San Antonio.