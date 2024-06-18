Suns' Luxury Tax Bill Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to pay just shy of $70 million towards the luxury tax for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks.
Marks - on Twitter/X - revealed the unofficial tax numbers for all eight teams who crossed the threshold:
The Suns' exact $68.2 million tax payment fell short of the Golden State Warriors ($176.9 million) and Los Angeles Clippers ($142.4 million).
Other teams in the luxury for this past season include:
Milwaukee Bucks ($52.5 million)
Boston Celtics ($43.8 million)
Denver Nuggets ($20.2 million)
Miami Heat ($15.7 million)
Los Angeles Lakers ($6.9 million)
This now marks back to back seasons the Suns have paid luxury tax bills after not doing so in any year since 2009. If they maintain a luxury tax bill for next season, it will be just the second time in franchise history Phoenix was in the luxury tax for three consecutive seasons.
The Suns - currently in the second apron of luxury - are restricted in how they can assemble their team moving into this offseason. Phoenix can only sign outside free agents on veteran minimum deals while the Suns also are severely restricted on what they can do in the trade market (can't aggregate salaries, no sign-and-trades, etc.)
Per Spotrac, Phoenix's $205.8 million in spending leads all NBA teams entering 2024-25. Of course, those numbers could change either way, though the Suns are over $10 million from the No. 2 team in Minnesota at $193.2 million.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia hasn't been shy on spending power since arriving to the Valley.
“We’re trying to win a championship and we’re gonna try this year and then we’re gonna try to figure out how to do it next year,” Ishbia told reporters back in March.
“And signing free agents is what it’s gonna take. And having someone’s Bird rights gives you an advantage to be able to keep those players even if you’re into the luxury tax. We’re not frivolous with money and just spending money to spend money. What we’re trying to do is win a championship and build the best team possible.”