Suns Make Jusuf Nurkic, Hornets Trade Official
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced their previously reported trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
From the official press release:
"The Phoenix Suns today acquired forward Cody Martin, guard Vasa Micić and a 2026 second-round pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick."
For more on the trade - you can read here.
Nurkic's time in Phoenix was destined to close after the Suns acquired Nick Richards in a previous trade with Charlotte.
More on Martin and Micic from the Suns' official announcement:
"Martin (6’-6”, 205 pounds) has appeared in 39 games with the Hornets this season, averaging career bests in both scoring (7.8) and rebounding (4.5), to go along with 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals. He scored a career-high 25 points on Oct. 30 against Toronto and has recorded 12 games scoring in double figures this season. Martin holds career averages of 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 245 games over six seasons, all with Charlotte since the Hornets selected him with the 36th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Nevada.
"Micić (6’-3”, 188 pounds) has played in 36 games this season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds for the Hornets. In his second NBA season, he has scored in double figures 12 times, including six times in his last seven games. The 31-year-old played 13 seasons overseas before making his NBA debut in 2023, earning EuroLeague MVP honors in 2021 and helping Anadolu Efes to EuroLeague championships in 2021 and 2022. A native of Serbia, Micić won a bronze medal representing his country at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris."
It's unclear when both will join Phoenix. The Suns have a back-to-back scheduled for Friday and Saturday at home.