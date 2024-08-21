Suns Make Roster Moves
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 roster currently stands at 14 players after the release of forwards Nassir Little and E.J. Liddell today.
NBA insider Shams Charania was the first to report the pair of moves:
Little, 24, was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers in the Deandre Ayton blockbuster just prior to training camp last year - and he did enjoy moments of success in Frank Vogel's rotation.
Despite the flashes, injuries and inconsistency cost him the opportunity to carve out a consistent role.
Little averaged only 3.4 PPG on 30% from three-point range in 45 games in Phoenix - a far cry of what he exhibited in Portland, even with the positive flashes.
He was frequently discussed as a player that could be traded this offseason as well, so this news isn't entirely shocking.
Liddell was acquired in the David Roddy trade with the Atlanta Hawks - the move that directly cleared the way to sign PG Tyus Jones to a contract that could change the fortunes of the franchise this season.
As for reasoning - Charania framed the report around Phoenix being rather high on rookies Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn as a motivating factor for the decision rather than opening up a roster spot for another impact veteran minimum player.
"Phoenix officials are high on rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro and the releases open increased opportunities for both to contribute next season – along with roster movement potential moving forward. Little now will enter free agency," wrote Charania.
This report lines up with what was believed at draft time nearly 2 months ago - the Suns believe they found absolute steals in both prospects - but don't count out another sneaky "bargain bin" addition.
Jae Crowder, perhaps?