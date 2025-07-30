Suns Making 'Lucrative Push' For Top Free Agent
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns continue to be a team frequently linked to Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, who remains a restricted free agent nearly a month into free agency.
Kuminga is reportedly "continuing to decline" Golden State's two-year, $45 million contract offer, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, seemingly opening the door for sign-and-trade avenues.
Charania and Slater wrote about how aggressive the Suns and Sacramento Kings have been in their push for Kuminga:
"The most significant negotiations have been with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, getting proposals up to four years approaching $90 million total, including a player option for the final season, sources said. Phoenix has made the most lucrative push via sign-and-trade.
"The Warriors have been uninterested in the trade returns from the Kings and Suns for Kuminga, sources said. In recent days, they have begun signaling a plan to cut off sign-and-trade conversations entirely, using their restricted free agency leverage to the fullest, sources said. Their current stance is that Kuminga will be on the Warriors' roster to begin next season -- either through their two-year offer on the table or the standing $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer, whichever is Kuminga's preferred path.
"Kuminga prefers the longer-term offers presented by the Kings and Suns because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control, shown in part through the player option, sources said. Phoenix's proposal is also nearly $70 million more guaranteed than the Warriors' offer."
Phoenix does not have significant assets to offer for the 22-year-old forward, as Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards seem like its most likely trade candidates in any deal after a very busy offseason so far.
With that said, the Suns have long registered interest in Kuminga, reportedly trying to get him in a Kevin Durant trade ahead of the deadline this past season before Durant caught wind and shut down the trade.
Charania and Slater detailed how the Suns and Kings view Kuminga having a bigger role on their teams than the Warriors:
"The Suns and Kings have pitched Kuminga on the type of defined role that has eluded him with the Warriors. Golden State coach Steve Kerr made several comments after the Jimmy Butler trade that Kuminga's fit alongside Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green made it difficult to play him consistent big minutes. Sources said Kuminga is more enticed with the external options while viewing Kerr as someone who has made it clear there is not a defined big-minute opportunity every night with the Warriors."
Phoenix currently has 15 players under standard contracts on its roster, but with more financial flexibility after waiving and stretching Bradley Beal, it seems as if the Suns are keeping all options open for continuing to build out their team for next season and Kuminga is at the top of their wish list.