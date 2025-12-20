Jonathan Kuminga Gets Final Decision for Suns vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors won't have forward Jonathan Kuminga tonight against the Phoenix Suns.

Kuminga has been downgraded to out due to illness after initially being ruled questionable.

He joins Seth Curry and Al Horford on Golden State's injury report as players sidelined tonight.

As for Phoenix, Grayson Allen was downgraded from questionable to out due to right knee soreness. He joins Jalen Green and Koby Brea as Suns who won't play tonight.

Opening tip is slated for 6:30 PM MST at Chase Center.

Suns, Warriors Set for Second Consecutive Tilt

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns, who just saw Golden State on Thursday back in Phoenix, escaped with a one-point win after a controversial foul call with 0.4 seconds left, which sent Jordan Goodwin to the line.

"Tonight we executed really well. It's hard to believe the game was decided on that call," Kerr said following the game.

"An airball that hits the side of the backboard. Guys behind the bench told me Moses got all ball. Everybody's tangled up. To me, it better be a foul to decide the game on a play like that. So disappointing that we didn't get to go to overtime because I thought our guys executed and did a great job in the last few minutes of giving ourselves a chance."

Suns star Devin Booker says the team's fight and grit has helped Phoenix emerge to a 15-12 record.

“I'm sure it's on the scouting report that we're gonna play hard. I think a couple coaches postgame have had comments about it. I'm on the side that we have a lot of talent over here, too. The games have been a little junkyard and physical, but we have some true hoopers over here. So that's a good combination to have both of those things," he said after the win.

Latest Update on Suns, Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kuminga has long been a trade prospect for Golden State, as their summer dragged out between him and the Warriors amid contract disputes.

The Suns have been a team frequently connected to Kuminga in trade rumors, though insider John Gambadoro says the interest has been dialed back.

"In a nutshell there is a lot less interest now," Gambadoro posted on X. "The Suns original interest was based on having him on a reasonable contract for 4 years. Now that he signed with the Warriors, after this season it is basically a one-year deal.

"He can cash in for a much bigger pay day in 2027. So not so sure the Suns would go in based on that. So interest is a lot less."

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 5.

Latest Phoenix Suns News