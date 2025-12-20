Full Injury Report: Suns vs Warriors

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have revealed their injury reports ahead of Saturday night's contest at Chase Center.

For Phoenix, Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring injury that's unfortunately kept him out of (most) action since preseason play. He's expected back after Christmas since last playing in early November. Koby Brea (G League Assignment) is out too.

The Suns are ruling Grayson Allen as questionable with right soreness. Alongside him is Isaiah Livers, who is also questionable with a right hip strain.

In Golden State, Seth Curry is out with left glute injury management while Al Horford remains sidelined with sciatic nerve irritation.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable due to illness.

Suns Get Good Collin Gillespie News

Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott directs guard Collin Gillespie (12) as they play the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Suns guard Collin Gillespie got a nice break of news when he was completely left off the team's injury report for Saturday.

Gillespie hurt his knee after making contact with Jonathan Kuminga in the fourth quarter of their Thursday night battle, though he ultimately returned to action.

"Collin could have easily sat that one out. Knee-to-knee, brutal. In transition an athlete coming downhill, knee-to knee in transition at full speed. All of a sudden, he pops back out and put him right in the game and he makes an instant impact," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game.

"It is not only just the ability offensively to get into the paint, but you see a couple of loose balls to steals. You know, the almost dunk, those types of plays he just makes. He is a winning basketball player."

Gillespie himself, who had 16 points and six assists, said post-game his knee was numb for a few minutes.

"I had a procedure there in college, so I have some screws embedded in my knee. When you get hit your leg goes a little numb. It was numb for five minutes. You are going to go through things during the season and games, but I just try to suck it up for the last quarter. If I'm not really hurt where they tell me I can't play, most likely I'm going to be playing. Just try to go out there and make an impact," he said.

Suns vs Warriors Rematch

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball behind his back against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Saturday night's matchup back in the Bay will be a rematch of Thursday's electric last-second win for the Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center, a victory that didn't come without controversy thanks to a late-game foul.

“We turned it over quite a bit. I thought we let our shoulders drop a little bit. Energy, spirit, we let ourselves feel sorry for ourselves a little bit when they made their run," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

"I'm really proud of the guys, the way they fought. We gave ourselves a chance, but we just have to be sharper; 20 turnovers for 30 points. We have to be sharper with the ball. We have to be better with our body language and our energy.”

Golden State now is on a three-game losing skid while the Suns improved to 15-12 on the season.

Opening tip for Saturday at Chase Center is slated for a 6:30 PM MST tip time.

