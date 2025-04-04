Suns, Wolves Could Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks
As the regular season begins to wind down, trade rumors involving Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant begin to heat up again.
The Suns had a chance to trade Durant ahead of February's deadline, but the move never came into fruition.
However, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks that talks could be revisited in the offseason, where the Minnesota Timberwolves could be among the teams interested in Durant.
"The Minnesota Timberwolves were among the teams who made an eleventh-hour push at the deadline for Kevin Durant. There is little reason to think they won't revisit the bargaining table over the offseason," Favale writes.
"Despite placing inside the top 10 of points scored per possession on the season, the Wolves offense feels fragile. In any given game, it can suffer from a lack of playmaking, decision-making and overarching dynamism.
"Barring the acquisition of a true floor general or Rob Dillingham proving he's ready entering his sophomore campaign, the generational scalability of Durant's shooting and scoring provides more than enough cover along Anthony Edwards. (It certainly doesn't hurt that KD is Edwards' GOAT, either.)"
The Wolves have the pieces to make a Durant deal work, and the Suns should look into considering them as one of the teams with the most to offer.
Minnesota would be willing to include Julius Randle as the main piece in terms of salaries and Dillingham is a great piece to build around for Phoenix, but the Suns would still need a little more to make a deal happen.
If the Wolves were willing to put Rudy Gobert in the deal, that changes things. Minnesota may be willing to do that if it also helps the team retain Naz Reid, who faces free agency this offseason.
Ultimately, the Wolves have a lot of change coming on the horizon, and that could make them an ideal trade partner with the Suns for Durant.