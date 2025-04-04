Suns Buy/Sell: Star's Future, Next Season and More
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 season is winding down for the Phoenix Suns.
A little over a week and six games remain in the season that has turned into a worst-case scenario for a franchise that has been shooting to contend for most of the decade.
The gradual decline of on-court product has left the front office scrambling for potential solutions to keep the franchise out of a long-term rebuild.
Some questions surrounding the team over the next several months - and tentative answers to come with it:
Suns Will Reach Play-In
The hope of the Suns sneaking into the playoffs hinges on the premise that Phoenix can sneak into the play-in field as the number 10 seed before winning two consecutive games to secure the number eight seed.
The Suns likely squandered the opportunity to hold the Dallas Mavericks off over the last month - and are now left trying to catch the Sacramento Kings, who are set to play the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow before playing a difficult final slate of games.
Despite losing to the Washington Wizards and going on a downward trajectory, the Kings still look to have a better chance to secure the final spot in the play-in - although it could come down to the final game of the season between the two on April 13.
Verdict: Sell
Beal Will be Traded by Suns This Summer
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported yesterday that Kevin Durant is unlikely to be the only collateral damage associated with the massively disappointing outcomes of the last two seasons - Bradley Beal could be part of an exodus of the current roster.
The two complicating factors in the process of moving on from Beal are the no-trade clause the former All-NBA guard holds along with the maximum salary figure.
Beal's days in Phoenix appear to be numbered despite the roadblocks in place. Expect Beal to end up elsewhere over the summer... perhaps a reunion with the Wizards?
Verdict: Buy
Phoenix Will Hire New Head Coach for 2025-26
Mike Budenholzer has had a renowned career as both an assistant coach under the legendary Gregg Popovich and as a head coach - winning two Coach of the Year awards alongside an NBA championship in 2021.
It seemed as if coach Budenholzer would be with the franchise for the long haul after signing a five-year deal in May of last year.
Now, the Suns could be looking at a fourth coach in as many seasons come the beginning of the season in late September.
While certain principles have caught on for the most part - such as an uptick in three-point volume - there seems to be a disconnect between coach and players still. The recent reports surrounding the state of the locker room seem to throw gas on the fire that many speculate is raging within the team.
It unfortunately doesn't feel sustainable to keep Budenholzer around - especially if Booker is indeed the franchise cornerstone.
Phoenix could very well have another head coach in place to lead the re-tooled version of the Suns next season.
Verdict: Buy, expect a younger coach with prior playing experience (Chauncey Billups, Jared Dudley, etc.)
Suns Could Reach Playoffs Next Season
The aforementioned reporting from Gambadoro yesterday seemed to point towards the Houston Rockets sending a package of Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and draft picks to Phoenix in exchange for Durant.
If the front office is able to pull off a trade in that manner along with moving out of the second apron by trading Beal - it doesn't seem far-fetched that the Suns could find themselves back in the playoffs in 2026.
A look at a potential newly-shaped roster:
- Booker
- Green
- Eason
- O'Neale
- Smith Jr.
- Dunn
- Ighodaro
- Richards
- Kispert (Beal trade)
- Collin Gillespie
The rest of the roster can be rounded out via other trades/signings, but this is surely an awesome start when it comes to reshaping the roster in a more youthful and athletic fashion.