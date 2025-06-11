Suns Must Re-Sign Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have a busy summer ahead, and while the team is focusing on the Kevin Durant trade, they should also be figuring out how to keep their other star happy.
Devin Booker is eligible for an extension this offseason, and Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks it should be the team's top priority this summer.
"Kevin Durant may be top-of-mind in the rumor mill, and his future with the Phoenix Suns will inform much of what happens this offseason and beyond," Favale wrote.
"The same holds true for Devin Booker—only more so.
"He is the Suns’ lifeline, the only player currently standing between them and total irrelevance. That won’t change so long as Phoenix doesn’t have its own first-rounder until 2032.
"This increases the stakes of keeping Booker in purple and orange. And the Suns will have an opportunity this offseason to lock him down on a two-year, $149.8 million extension that runs through the 2029-30 season—-if he signs it.
"There is no indication Booker won’t consider putting pen to paper. His affinity for Phoenix has never been in question, and he was intimately involved in the decision to hire Jordan Ott as the new head coach.
"That’s a great sign. Getting his actual signature is an even better one."
It will already be a difficult offseason for the Suns losing Durant. Regardless of what they get in return for him, they are losing a top-10 scorer in the NBA, and that is never an easy pill to swallow. Therefore, they are going to need something to help signify progress and success this summer.
Getting Booker on a new deal could help make that happen. The team will need to do other things in order to get back on track, but signing Booker to another contract is a step in the right direction.