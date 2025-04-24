Suns Named Landing Spot For $186 Million Star
The Phoenix Suns will be looking for ways to improve the roster this offseason, and a division rival could be looking to break things up.
The Sacramento Kings, two years removed from having the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, have missed the playoffs in consecutive years and appear to be moving backwards after trading De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the February deadline.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the Suns could look to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Kings this offseason.
"Phoenix has perpetually increased Booker's playmaking burden, but last summer's investments in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris highlight a desire for more distributors. Sabonis would be a great get as a secondary offensive hub, since he's smart (and efficient) with his scoring chances and selfless enough to generate them for others," Buckley wrote.
"The center spot was a problem position for Phoenix all season, but getting Sabonis back as part of the return package for Durant would take care of that. Sabonis would also fill a good chunk of the scoring void a Durant megadeal would create.
"Now, this probably wouldn't put Phoenix on a championship path, which is an argument to take things down to the studs and start over. But if the Suns aren't seriously considering that option, then the aim becomes maximizing their competitiveness. Sabonis would help them do exactly that."
Sabonis averaged 19.1 points and a career-high 13.9 rebounds per game this season with the Kings, marking a sixth consecutive year averaging a double-double.
A trade may be tricky for the Suns to pull off given their limited assets, but if they can find a way to make it happen, Phoenix might be able to re-tool and move back into the playoff picture in the Western Conference.