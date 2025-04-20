How Suns Could Cut Luxury Tax Bill
PHOENIX -- The dust has settled on the Phoenix Suns' dismal 2024-25 season, and while the NBA playoffs are fully underway, the organization remains in the shadows figuring out how to get back in the postseason hunt next year.
That will require significant moves, undoubtedly, after their failed experiement with last year's roster and coaching staff.
Phoenix - who has been in the second apron of the luxury tax since practically the moment owner Mat Ishbia took over a few years ago - can get under that apron with the following moves, according to ESPN NBA expert Bobby Marks:
"Phoenix enters next season not only as a luxury tax team for a fourth straight year but a projected $25 million over the second apron," Marks wrote.
"The Suns could create significant savings (close to $100 million) and get closer to the second apron threshold if they decline their $8.1 million team option for Vasilije Micic and waive Cody Martin's $8.7 million salary. Phoenix has until June 29 to decline the Micic team option and until June 30 to guarantee Martin's salary. Nick Richards' $5 million salary is also guaranteed on June 29."
It does seem likely the Suns will execute those moves along with potentially trading Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal - if not waiving the former Wizards guard.
Marks says if no moves occur, that would hurt the Suns in numerous ways:
"In the unlikely scenario that the roster stays intact, Phoenix projects to spend over $450 million in combined salary and tax penalties. The Suns are not allowed to aggregate contracts sent out in a trade or use more than 100% of the traded player exception until June 30," he said.
"They are also not allowed to buy a second-round pick the night of the draft. Phoenix has the second round and veterans minimum exception available. The Suns also are not allowed to use the two trade exceptions ($3.2 million and $2.8 million) that were created during the regular season."
Phoenix certainly has their work cut out for them this summer.