Suns Draft Notebook: Top Wings to Target at No. 10
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are on the clock earlier than expected in tonight's draft at No. 10 overall after acquiring the pick as part of the return from trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
This draft is viewed as very top heavy, but there will still be some good prospects available at 10 if Phoenix remains there.
The Suns have several holes to fill on the roster after the Durant trade, as they currently have six key players between the heights of 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6.
There could be some additional trades coming, but Phoenix could strike gold in the draft with a piece to fit alongside Devin Booker and Jalen Green.
The Suns also have picks 29, 52 and 59 to add some players, but No. 10 highlights the group. The draft will be a true test for new general manager Brian Gregory to get right especially after the Suns labeled him as "instrumental" in selecting Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro last year.
After hitting on Dunn with the No. 28 pick last summer, another bigger 3-and-D wing could be just what the Suns need to load up on in today's NBA.
Here's a look at some wings Phoenix could target with the 10th pick:
Carter Bryant, F, Arizona
- 19 years old, 6'7", 215 lbs
Bryant came off the bench at Arizona and took some time to find his footing, but his talent and frame were undeniable.
Even though he is young and only averaged 6.5 points for the Wildcats, he could slide right in to a 3-and-D wing role for almost every team, as his 3-point shot was very effective and he could guard almost every position.
Bryant was also very athletic, but did show some struggles with ball handling and playmaking, and his usage rate was really low. These would not be areas of importance for him on the Suns.
However, if he does develop these skills, he could be a star in the making.
There is a question mark if Bryant is almost too similar to Dunn, but it does not hurt to have multiple defensive wings, especially with the addition of Dillon Brooks, who could set a new culture for Phoenix's defense.
Bryant could end up being atop Phoenix's draft board by the time the No. 10 pick rolls around.
Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina
- 20 years old, 6'7", 239 lbs
Murray-Boyles is the player being projected to the Suns the most at 10 in recent mock drafts.
Similar to Dunn coming out of college, Murray-Boyles' defensive prowess immediately jumps out when watching him.
Murray-Boyles was more of a post-up, smaller power forward at South Carolina and needs to develop his shot more in the NBA (only shot 26.5% from 3 last season).
However, he can provide some unique scoring and playmaking in the post and his defensive versatility would do wonders for the Suns next to Brooks and Dunn.
Murray-Boyles' style has drawn comparisons to Draymond Green, and he is another player the Suns could have at the top of their list when they are on the clock.
Trade-Down Candidate: Cedric Coward, F, Washington State
- 21 years old, 6'5", 213 lbs
Coward did not have a full season to show his potential for the Cougars, only appearing in six games due to a shoulder injury.
However, he can be a prototypical 3-and-D wing with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and nice shooting touch, shooting above 38% from 3 in all four of his collegiate seasons.
Coward did not play much high competition in college, transferring to WSU from Eastern Washington before last season, so it's hard to know how he projects in the NBA.
On the Suns, Coward would be a player who can slot right in as a 3-and-D wing, but he does have a very similar frame to Brooks and Royce O'Neale, who Phoenix could trade this offseason.
Coward's offensive game is pretty polished as well, even though his ball handling is a concern, so he does have a ton of upside for what he could bring to the Suns right away at an older age than Bryant and Murray-Boyles.
Coward is projected to go more so in the middle of the first round, but teams could take a flyer on him earlier.
The 10th pick might be too early, so the Suns could try to move back a few spots if they really like him.
The Verdict on Wings
All three of these players could have a role from Day 1 on the Suns, and there isn't much concern on how well they'll do if they only are asked to be 3-and-D wings.
Even though Phoenix might have other glaring holes like a big man, these bigger, defensive wings should be the archetype Phoenix targets at No. 10 because it is the most valuable to have in today's NBA.
There might be some positional overlap with Dunn, Brooks and O'Neale, but it is unknown what the Suns' roster will look like after they make all of their moves.
With that said, it would not hurt at all to have an additional young wing to build around for the future next to Booker and Green.
Bryant is the top choice of this group, although Murray-Boyles and Coward have proven offensive skillsets if Phoenix values that more than just a 3-point shooter.