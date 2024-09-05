Suns, Spotted in NBA's Most Iconic Shot List
PHOENIX -- CBS Sports recently unveiled a ranking of the NBA's 21 most iconic shots - and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was spotted on the list a handful of times.
The top spot for Durant - No. 14 - is assigned to his famous "toe on the line" shot in a playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Durant hit what he thought to be a game-winning shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals back in 2021, though a replay review showed his foot was barely on the three-point line and thus the game was tied.
"If Durant wears a size 17 shoe instead of a size 18, the Nets probably win that game and that series and end up playing the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. The what ifs from there can go any number of directions," wrote Brad Botkin.
"For one, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't have a ring. Maybe Chris Paul does. Or, maybe Durant gets his first away from Steph Curry and the Warriors, which would in turn have given James Harden his first ring and Kyrie Irving his first away from LeBron. In that case, maybe Durant, Irving and Harden are still playing for the Nets. Instead, they are playing for the Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, respectively."
Durant's dagger in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 cracked the list at No. 20:
"When Kevin Durant pulled up for this transition 3 in Game 3 of the 2017 Finals, with the Warriors down two and under a minute to play, and being that it was over LeBron James, a lot of silly symbolism talk started going around about it signaling Durant's official supplanting of James as the world's best player. That wasn't true. But Durant wasn't far off, and still isn't, and he was absolutely ridiculous in this series in averaging over 35 PPG on 56/47/93 shooting splits," wrote Botkin.
"Durant buried another Game 3 dagger in the 2018 Finals, but in that one the Warriors were already winning. This one was different. Cleveland was right there to win this game and and potentially make it a series at 2-1. Durant ended any thought of that. James was clearly worried about getting beat with Durant coming at him with a head of steam, but you just can't give KD this kind of space when a 3-pointer beats you and a two only ties."
As for the Suns, Kobe Bryant's iconic game-winner over Phoenix back in 2006 cracked the top ten at No. 9:
"It was Game 4. The Lakers were up 2-1 in the series. After Kobe had tied the game with a twisting layup off a Smush Parker steal in the closing seconds of regulation, he ran down a jump ball in overtime as it was heading out of bounds and, with the Lakers down one, turned and raced straight to the right elbow for his patented pull-up jumper," wrote Botkin.
"If you were watching this game, this is one of those shots you would have bet your life was going in the instant it left his fingertips. For me, perhaps because of the classic fist-pump reaction, this is the most memorable shot of Kobe's career, and I don't think I'm alone in that opinion."