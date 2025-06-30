Suns Nearly Acquired Rockets Trade Target in Kevin Durant Blockbuster
The Phoenix Suns started their offseason with a bang by trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
In return, the Suns acquired former No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, veteran wing Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick (which was used to select Duke center Khaman Maluach) and five second-round picks.
The amount of second-round picks seemed excessive, but they nearly acquired Rockets guard Cam Whitmore instead, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.
"Houston Rockets swingman Cam Whitmore has drawn trade interest from the Chicago Bulls (before the Isaac Okoro acquisition) and Denver Nuggets, among others, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote.
"It’s worth noting Whitmore was nearly traded to the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, league sources told HoopsHype. Instead, Phoenix opted for more future second-round draft pick compensation, HoopsHype has learned.
"Whitmore, who turns 21 in July, has averaged 10.8 points in 17.4 minutes per game in two seasons for the Rockets."
Whitmore was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he was viewed as a prospect who could have gone in the top five of his class. Injury concerns forced him to move out of the lottery, but the Rockets ended his fall in the first round of the draft.
Whitmore is an exciting young player, but he was placed in a situation that was unfavorable for his development. When he joined the Rockets, he was the ninth first-round pick taken in three years. There was simply little opportunity for him to see the floor for the Rockets and he proved to be too good for the G League.
The Suns appeared to have a chance to take him, but given their volume of shooting guards, their decision to opt for picks is an understandable one.
Whitmore will likely be traded elsewhere in the offseason, where he will look to prove to the Suns that they made a mistake not taking him on board.