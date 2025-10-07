Suns Not Giving Up Trade for Warriors Forward
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't giving up on their pursuit of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga, who recently signed a restricted free agent deal to head back to Golden State, has found himself in hefty trade rumors this summer.
The Suns and Sacramento Kings have consistently been linked to the Warriors' forward - though there's been no movement. Yet.
Kuminga is still expected to be a trade piece here in the near future, and NBA insider Jake Fischer says the Suns are still very interested.
"Chicago is still having interest in Jonathan Kuminga. Sacramento is still having interest in Kuminga. Phoenix is still having interest in Kuminga. That's not going to go away. It's not going to go away," Fischer said on Bleacher Report.
The Suns retooled their roster this summer by parting ways with stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in hopes of ushering in a new era of Suns basketball.
Phoenix surrounded Devin Booker with names such as Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green among an injection of youth via the NBA Draft, though the Suns aren't expected to be competing in a hefty Western Conference.
Would Kuminga's presence change that?
We recently evaluated that very notion:
"Kuminga has shot above 50% from the field in three of his four NBA seasons. Having played a significant role on a championship-caliber team, it is safe to say Kuminga would add high value in Phoenix," wrote Trevor Booth.
"... The Suns could use more wings and defense. Dillon Brooks and Ryan Dunn are expected to make the Suns better on the wing while guarding the 3-point line, and Kuminga could easily prove his belief he can be a superstar as a standout for Phoenix."
Will Suns Get Trade Done?
Phoenix reportedly is offering a package of Royce O'Neale and second-round picks, which just doesn't seem like enough to beat out other teams for Kuminga, whether it was previously or in the future.
For what it's worth, the Suns also reportedly offered a four-year, $90 million to Kuminga in their pursuit of the restricted free agent.
Phoenix could potentially see how the beginning of the season goes before trying to make a move ahead of the NBA's trade deadline.
Will it be Kuminga? That remains to be seen, though the Suns are clearly still in pursuit of the 23-year-old forward.