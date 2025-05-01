Why Suns-Magic Trade Would Be Difficult to Pull Off
PHOENIX — The Orlando Magic put up a good fight against the defending-champion Boston Celtics in their first-round series, but ended up losing 4-1.
The Magic have put together a really good team around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and faced a lot of injuries this season, but they still would make a lot of sense as a potential trade partner for the Phoenix Suns this summer.
Orlando ranked dead last in the NBA in the regular season in 3-point shooting at 31.8%, leaving them with a glaring weakness especially in today’s NBA.
Suns guards Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen both seem like they could be trade targets for Orlando who would fix some of these shooting problems.
Orlando players under large contracts ($10 million+) like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. would figure to be some pieces the Magic could move to get something more scoring next to Wagner and Banchero.
However, the Magic are projected by ESPN to be just under the second-tax apron ($207.8 million) next season with a $207 million payroll, but over the first apron, meaning they can’t take back more salary than they send out.
The Suns could finally get under the second apron, which also restricts them from taking back more salary than they send out and also doesn’t allow them to aggregate players in a a trade, with a Kevin Durant trade, but they would still have a long ways to go to get under the first apron.
With all this said, it complicates things because the Suns and Magic would have to essentially find the perfect salary match in a trade with Beal or Allen.
If the Suns did get under the first apron to make it so there wouldn’t have to be a perfect salary match, the Magic would still be allowed to aggregate salaries to trade for Allen if they don’t move above the second apron. Orlando would have to include players who combine for over the $16.875 million Allen is owed next season.
With how dry Beal’s trade market is expected to be, it’s hard to see the Magic combining salaries for over Beal’s $53.66 million he is owed next season if Phoenix somehow managed to get below the first apron.
All in all, the Suns seem like they have pieces the Magic would covet, but a trade would just be very hard to pull off with both teams' financial situations.