Suns Owner Addresses Outlook of Team Around Devin Booker
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are beginning a new era of basketball after a failed last couple of seasons with a team centered around three stars in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
The future of all three players has finally become clear after a disastrous 2024-25 season that saw the Suns finish with a 36-46 record and miss the playoffs for the first time in five years.
Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets last month, while Beal was bought out and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers this week.
Booker, meanwhile, signed a record-breaking extension with the Suns in the middle of these two moves that will tie him to Phoenix until 2030 and give him the highest average annual salary in the NBA beginning in the 2028-29 season.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia appeared on Sirius XM NBA Radio and discussed how he views the future of the team with Booker now officially tied up as its cornerstone.
"I don't feel any pressure to win to keep Devin happy," Ishbia said. "Devin's gonna be happy because we're going to try to win. We're going to do things that will be aligned with the vision and identity that he agrees with 1000%.
"I don't need any external pressure to try to win. We want to win every single day, we want to get better every single day, but the expectations have changed. When you have Kevin, Devin and Brad, people think championship or bust, and we unfortunately busted two years in a row. It didn't work."
"Devin is completely aligned (with us). I'm not concerned with him at all, besides that he is Phoenix Suns basketball. He's the all-time leading scorer, everyone knows him, loves him, he's great in the community. Devin's part of our future and our present, and we're going to build around him and hopefully make the fans proud. That's what I'm excited about."
Ishbia has discussed an identity built around grittiness and toughness that the Suns have added around this offseason with players such as Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming.
They also hired a new head coach in Jordan Ott and general manager in Brian Gregory to help facilitate the change of this new identity.
However no matter what moves Phoenix make, it is clear that the Suns want Booker to be at the center of everything they do.
Gregory said of Booker earlier this week:
"Book's different. He's just a different guy. He loves Phoenix, and I think we've embraced him. He came in as an 18-year-old ... and he's part of this city, and I think he's embraced that.
“At the same time, as we were going through the coaching search, I involved him, let him know everything that was going on. He met with the final four candidates as well. He's a big part of what we're doing, and I think he sees it as an opportunity to now put his own stamp on (it)."