Inside The Suns

Suns Owner Gets Special Shoutout During NFL Hall of Fame Speech

Mat Ishbia was recognized by Antonio Gates over the weekend.

Donnie Druin

Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia watches a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia watches a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia not only was in attendance for Antonio Gates' Hall of Fame induction over the weekend - he was name-dropped in his speech.

Gates - speaking to the crowd in Canton donning the coveted gold jacket - offered the following, which included the Ishbia family during his ode to Detroit:

"To the city of Detroit, what up though. You taught me pride, you taught me how to fight through everything and never quit. That blue collar spirit, the heartbeat of the city, it lives in me, it always has. I remember growing up in the streets of Detroit and we would use crates and play basketball, and we would cut the bottom out for hoops and I would play with my boy Gary Morris or Dwight Smith, or my boy Leon Bryan. He would take me to the University of Detroit and we would watch high school basketball at Callahan Hall. Or a friend of mine named Mat Ishbia or his dad Jeff, would come pick me up and take me to AAU practices. Shoutout to the Michigan Mustangs.

"My point is that Detroit, you helped shaped my dreams so when I would play in these NFL stadiums, I always felt like I had to represent the block that I came from. Shoutout to Lynwood, Dexter, Pearton Avenue, this one is for us. West side of Detroit, this is for us."

Gates initially committed to playing football and basketball at Michigan State University - where Ishbia famously also attended. Gates ultimately transferred to Eastern Michigan then Kent State before turning pro.

Perhaps there's some sort of role waiting for Gates in Phoenix given the Suns' recent track record of hiring Spartans.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News