Suns Owner Being Patient With New Culture Set for Team
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns completely transformed the identity of their roster this offseason, and it's doing them no favors on how they are viewed around the league.
Phoenix no longer has the championship expectations it had the past couple seasons with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, but now hopes it can just make the playoffs after trading away Durant and buying out Beal.
How Does Mat Ishbia Feel About the State of the Suns?
Suns owner Mat Ishbia has talked constantly this offseason about creating an identity and believes the Suns are on the right path to establishing the culture he wants with what they have done this summer.
"When you're building a culture and you're building a strategy and a vision, anything worthwhile takes a while," Ishbia told Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo Show Thursday. "When I bought the Suns originally, I thought we were on third base, and it's like, 'Okay, let me give them a little of extra money, a little bit of a push. Stay out of the way and let them.'
"We made some great trades, I won't say I disagreed with them, but now I set a vision and said, 'Hey I know what kind of guys I want. We ain't trading for guys who ain't like this. We ain't doing it if it's not like this, coach is going to be like this, it's not going to be like that. It's going to be like this.' And we've defined that, and that's going to take time.
"Do I expect it to take a couple years to really get to the point where you're like, 'Wow, I really see the vision?' Yes ... I do expect to be patient with it, to build it the right way, but I am also optimistic that we'll be a lot better than people think."
Dillon Brooks is a prime example of the Suns going out and getting a player who has already helped to establish new visions and cultures for the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies.
It will be hard for the Suns to continue adding young talent over the years with no control of their first-round picks through 2032, but Phoenix found a way to this offseason, drafting three rookies in No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming and No. 41 pick Koby Brea by navigating through trades after entering the offseason with only a late first-round pick and second-round pick.
Phoenix also added two 23 year olds in Jalen Green and Mark Williams via trade, who will immediately enter the starting lineup, which will also likely feature 22-year-old Ryan Dunn, Brooks and Devin Booker, to try and develop this identity under first-time coach Jordan Ott.
The Suns aren't projected to do much of anything this season, but will look to help jumpstart the culture Ishbia wants for the future.