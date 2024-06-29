Suns Point Guard Targets Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns accomplished what they wanted out of the 2024 NBA Draft - though one big priority remains.
The Suns bolstered their roster with a young athletic wing in Ryan Dunn with their first-round pick while snagging their backup center in Oso Ighodaro in the second.
Phoenix was never going to fix all of their needs in the draft, though the upcoming cycle of free agency looks to be a great opportunity for the Suns to find a point guard for the 2024-25 season.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro highlighted three names Phoenix could target on the open market:
"With free agency opening up tomorrow and the Suns in need of a point guard a couple of names to keep an eye on are - Monte Morris and Aaron Holiday. Kris Dunn makes a lot of sense just not sure if he is gettable."
Morris featured in 33 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves/Detroit Pistons last season, missing time due to a quad injury.
Suns fans will remember Holiday after he was dealt to Phoenix back at 2022's trade deadline. He played 22 games for the Suns and averaged seven points per night - he most recently played with the Houston Rockets this past season.
Dunn would be the biggest name but it's likely Utah will keep him, as previously reported by Gambadoro.
Phoenix can only sign players to veteran minimum contracts in free agency. What their ultimate plan for the point guard position is moving into 2024-25 is unclear, though Phoenix looks to add at least one legitimate ball-handler to the rotation regardless.