Is Suns' Price Too High for Kevin Durant Trade?
PHOENIX -- It feels inevitable of the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant splitting this offseason.
The Suns once were viewed as championship favorites after landing the star forward in a massive trade that sent Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and numerous draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Durant - though nothing notable has come to frution during the Slim Reaper's time in the desert.
Durant has just one year on his contract remaining after 2024-25, and with the Suns attempting to move him at the trade deadline, it's no secret the two sides are eying a divorce.
Phoenix will reportedly engage in trade discussions this summer for Durant, and The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin says the Suns will seek three first-round picks and a young player in return for one of the game's greatest scorers.
"Sources informed The Republic the most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," said Rankin.
Is that price tag too much?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes offered the following:
"Phoenix sent out Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round swap to acquire Durant from the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, so netting just three first-rounders and a young player in return would leave the Suns less than whole," wrote Hughes.
"That's before considering a chunk of the necessary matching salary coming back might not be of positive value. (Durant will earn $54.7 million in 2025-26.)
"Also of note: This hypothetical return would be unusual for the Suns in that it doesn't include a win-now superstar replacement. Maybe they're finally admitting defeat on the superteam front and rebuilding?
"KD is still among the league's most efficient high-volume scorers, but he's finishing out his age-36 season. The Suns probably can't expect to get more than three firsts in return for him, especially given suitors' understandable questions about how long it'll take before Durant is ready to move on again."
It will be interesting to see exactly what the Suns can get, though it appears to be a clear priority to get under the second apron of the luxury tax while also regaining some control of their future draft capital.