Suns' Projected Win Total Revealed for 2024-25
PHOENIX -- Win totals for the 2024-25 NBA season have been released by DraftKings, and the Phoenix Suns are projected to finish with a similar record as last season.
A twitter post by Hardwood Paroxysm reveals the Suns have an over/under of 46.5 wins on the season:
Last year, Phoenix was projected around 51.5 wins.
Teams above the Suns' total include the Boston Celtics (57.5), Cleveland Cavaliers (47.5), Dallas Mavericks (50.5), Denver Nuggets (52.5), Milwaukee Bucks (51.5), Minnesota Timberwolves (52.5), New York Knicks (51.5), Oklahoma City Thunder (54.5), Orlando Magic (47.5), and Philadelphia 76ers (51.5).
As pointed out in the post, the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors currently don't have win totals posted due to trade speculation.
Phoenix won 49 games last season despite theri stars' struggles to stay healthy throughout the course of the season. Out of Phoenix's Big 3, only Kevin Durant (75) played more than 70 games. Durant was just one of four Suns players to cross the 70-game threshold.
The Suns ultimately finished with the No. 6 seed in the West before being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of postseason action.
After firing Frank Vogel, the Suns brought on Mike Budenholzer to coach the organization. There's hope more continuity can lead to Phoenix ultimately having more success.
The Suns re-signed key role players in Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to long-term extensions while also bringing back Damion Lee, Bol Bol and Josh Okogie.
New additions are highlighted by free agents Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris and draft picks Ryan Dunn/Oso Ighodaro.