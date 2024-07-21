Suns Ranked as Third-Tier NBA Team
PHOENIX -- Did the Phoenix Suns get better over the offseason?
The Suns didn't experience any massive change, mostly thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax and Phoenix's stars remaining in the Valley - along with a couple key role players.
Still, some names came and went as the Suns looked to bolster their lineup ahead of the 2024-25 season.
The Athletic recently ranked NBA teams in tiers after most of the offseason has taken place and discussed if they had improved over the last few months.
Phoenix landed in Tier 3, labeled simply as playoff teams.
Effectively, the Suns were ranked at No. 12 numerically.
NBA Tiers (according to The Athletic)
Tier 1 (Title Contenders): Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets
Tier 2 (Brink of Contention): New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks
Tier 3: (Playoff Teams): Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers
Zach Harper on if the Suns got better over the offseason:
"I do think the Suns are slightly better. Mason Plumlee should be an upgrade over Drew Eubanks. Monte Morris is a better fit for their backcourt needs than Eric Gordon," said Harper.
"Ultimately, this comes down to how this team performs under new coach Mike Budenholzer. Will the stars be healthier and more accountable in championship-building tendencies? Can they get Bradley Beal to care in that way? Will Kevin Durant, who turns 36 in September, hold up physically with everything he’s asked to do?
"The Suns have ample talent but still so many questions."
Harper hit the nail on the head, as the Suns are still among the most talented squads in the league, though the pieces to the puzzle still need to be assembled properly before championship aspirations are real.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia believes continuity will help Phoenix moving into next season - you can read more about that here.