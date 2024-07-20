Suns, Owner Banking on Continuity in 2024-25
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns assembled what they believed to be a super team last offseason after adding Bradley Beal via trade to piece alongside stars such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
The Suns - who had acquired Durant just months prior at the trade deadline - officially pushed all chips to the middle of the table in hopes of finally capturing that coveted first NBA title.
Phoenix ultimately failed, and though a few different issues are to blame, continuity has been a hot (and understandable) point of emphasis for the Suns moving into the 2024-25 season.
Take it from Suns owner Mat Ishbia himself - who appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and offered this on his squad:
"You got to make sure pieces fit and that's part of the continuity as well. The Suns didn't do as well as we wanted last year - we won 49 games, but we didn't get to where we wanted," Ishbia said.
"Part of that [last season] was our first year together. We got continuity now to get a little healthier, get things going. You got to understand your role is this and on this team, you scored 30 game, but here you might only score 18 or 20. That's just team sports. That's life and you got to adjust and if you don't adjust, you can't win."
Many were curious to see how Phoenix's big three of Durant-Booker-Beal would pan out on the floor together, though various injuries to each star didn't offer much time to build chemistry ahead of the postseason, where the Suns were swept out of the first round.
Continuity extends far beyond Phoenix's stars, as key role players such as Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale both were inked to contract extensions. Bol Bol, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie also are set to return to the lineup.
The Suns didn't have much choice but to run it back with their original group thanks to their position in the second apron of the luxury tax, though Phoenix did flash moments of brilliance throughout the regular season that gives hope better days are ahead.
Rarely do freshly pieced together teams make it all the way to a championship parade on their first try, though the Suns hope take two with their current roster pays better dividends than before.