Suns React to Young Guard's Career Night
PHOENIX -- Not much went right for the Phoenix Suns in their 124-109 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night.
Phoenix never led after the first minute of the game, Devin Booker went scoreless in the first half and the Suns dropped to a full game back of the last Western Conference play-in spot with the loss. They are now in a precarious position with a 35-39 record and only eight games left in the regular season.
However, there was one bright spot in the loss to Minnesota. Two-way guard Collin Gillespie, who was making his sixth start of the season with Bradley Beal (hamstring strain) still sidelined, recorded a career-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting (4-5 3PT) to go along with a career-high 10 assists and five rebounds in only 26 minutes.
"They were putting two guys on (Booker) and (Kevin Durant) and blitzing on their ball screens. Other guys had to make plays and play off those guys," Gillespie said of his career night postgame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
Durant, who scored a team-high 23 points, has praised the 25-year-old Gillespie throughout the year.
"Collin was great tonight," Durant said after the Minnesota loss (via Rankin). "Wish we could've got a win for him. That would've been even better, but it's a good stepping stone. Build more confidence."
Booker ended with 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting. He snapped his three-game double-double streak with only six assists, while Gillespie was instead able to get his first-career double-double.
"Super proud of him. Super efficient," Booker said of Gillespie. "Making plays at the same time. Wish we would have came out with the win for him, but it's a confidence booster, and he'll remember this night and continue to get better."
If the Suns are able to get into the play-in, Gillespie will need to be signed to a standard contract in order to play in the play-in or playoffs. In order to do this, Phoenix would have to waive a player to create a roster spot.
Gillespie was asked if there had been any talks of him getting a standard contract.
"Nah, man, I'm just thankful for every day that I'm playing and I'm blessed to be in the position that I am," Gillespie said (via Rankin). "If something where to happen, that would be great, but I'm just focused on taking it day by day.
"If that needs to happen, that will happen at some point, but I'm not really focused on it. I'm taking it game by game and try to win as many games as we can."