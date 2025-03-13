Suns React to Disappointing Loss to Rockets
The Phoenix Suns' puzzling season continued over their latest four-game road trip, as they fell to 30-36 on the year after a 1-3 record on the trip.
Their 111-104 loss to the Houston Rockets Wednesday night to close out the trip epitomized a big theme of this year: teams being much more physical than them night in and night out.
Houston led by as many as 17 en route to the victory, as the Suns never led in the second half.
"They pretty much got whatever they wanted on the offensive side," Suns superstar Kevin Durant said of the Rockets (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"We played late into the clock on offense a lot, which may cause a little turnovers, tough shots, which causes runouts. When we play earlier in the clock, we got earlier offense."
This game marked the ninth-straight contest the Suns have lost the turnover battle, coughing up the ball 17 times compared to just nine for the Rockets.
"We turned the ball over. That's why we lost the game," Suns guard Bradley Beal said (via Rankin).
Devin Booker highlighted an underlying theme with the turnovers.
"We talk about our turnovers a lot, but we don't talk about the spacing on which a lot of those turnovers happen," Booker said (via Rankin).
"Live-ball turnovers have been killing us all year. Can't defend it if a team just takes off and gets a layup. Defensively, we have no type of rotations."
With the loss, the Suns remained 2.5 games back of the last Western Conference play-in spot. Phoenix fell to 5-14 since the beginning of February.
With only 16 games remaining, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer is still remaining confident in their chances despite the circumstances.
"This road trip took a little bit out of us, but I think these guys, couple of nights in their own bed, get back in our gym, we'll be ready to go," Budenholzer said.
The Suns next take on the Sacramento Kings at home Friday night.