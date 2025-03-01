Suns React to Much-Needed Win vs Pelicans
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns got back in the win column on Friday night with a 125-108 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, a victory that stopped a three-game losing streak.
It was a game where the Suns were very much expected to win, as New Orleans was without Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum.
Still, for a Phoenix squad struggling this season, a win was needed - and that's what they got.
The star of the night for the Suns was Bol Bol, a recent addition into the starting lineup that has only paid dividends for head coach Mike Budenholzer. Bol led the Suns with 25 points on the night.
"I mean, he was everywhere to be honest with you. You know, but he is unique. Whenever he has played in the games, he has responded well, and he has just a way about him," Budenholzer said of Bol.
"He kind of just plays basketball. He has got unique skills. I think defensively, he is helping us. There's rim protection. He is doing a lot of good things. It has been impressive what he has been able to do."
Phoenix shot out of the gates instantly with a 40-18 first quarter lead, which helped the Suns gain their 28th win of the season. They're still three games back from the tenth seed and final play-in spot.
"I thought the defense was great. I thought Kevin (Durant) really stepped up and took the challenge tonight. Murphy (Trey Murphy III) is a guy that can score in a lot of different ways and Kevin took that challenge and did a really good job," Budenholzer said.
"The attention to detail and all of the things that were needed defensively from the whole group but especially Kevin on Murphy. I think that set a tone in the first quarter too."
Starting Suns center Nick Richards also offered, "I think it was getting as many threes up as possible, playing through the pocket. Finding guys in the corner, opening guys on the weak side. I think you know Book (Devin Booker) and Kevin Durant (KD), Bol Bol and Tyus (Jones) were being aggressive in the first quarter. I think that led to 40 points.”
Phoenix is back in action on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.