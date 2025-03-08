Suns React to Nikola Jokic Making NBA History
PHOENIX -- Nikola Jokic did something that’s never been done before in NBA history during the Denver Nuggets’ overtime win over the Phoenix Suns Friday night.
The three-time MVP added to his list of accolades with the first-ever 30-20-20 statline, finishing with 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds to lead Denver to the 149-141 win.
The Suns came back from down as many as 21 to take a two-point lead late in regulation, but could not pull off the victory even after a Kevin Durant buzzer-beating 3 forced overtime.
Phoenix fell to 29-34 with the loss and remains 2.5 games back of the No. 10 seed and last play-in spot to the Dallas Mavericks, who the Suns play Sunday afternoon.
Here’s what the Suns had to say about Jokic’s historic performance postgame:
Kevin Durant: "It was a fast-paced game, (there were) 100 or so many possessions in the game. The whole offense is centered around him making a play. I'm actually kind of surprised he hasn't done this before, but he's been so close. He's an all-time great, man. All-time great.
"That's pretty normal and crazy thing is it didn't seem like he had those numbers. I looked up towards the end of the overtime and was like 'Oh s---, 30-20-(20). That's crazy.' But I feel like we made him work for most of his stuff tonight, but like I said, he gets the ball every play, so the numbers are gonna pile up after a while, especially after you go into overtime." (via DNVR Nuggets)
Coach Mike Budenholzer: "Hard to say or add anything that hasn't been said about Jokic as a player. But I think the way they shot the ball, their roster, you go up and down and look at what they shot from 3 (21-for-40) ... He's a great passer and tonight his teammates were great around him and credit to them." (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin)
Devin Booker: "Never seen anything like it. He's the hub, they have the system, and they play well with it." (via Rankin)