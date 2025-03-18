Suns React to Win vs Raptors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns handled business in last night's win over the Toronto Raptors in 129-89 fashion.
The win pushed the Suns to 32-37 on the season, keeping their postseason dreams alive. Phoenix is just one game back from the West's tenth seed and final play-in spot.
Phoenix's 39-point second quarter ultimately pushed them over the top, which was a pivotal shift in momentum.
"I think we got a lot of deflections. Got our hands on balls. Guys were in. Royce (O'Neale), I felt like he was big on the boards. Cody (Martin), he's really helped us in his minutes, the group that started that quarter really flipped it," Budenholzer said of the second quarter.
"Oso (Ighodaro) — everybody thinks of basketball IQ as mostly being offensive, but his defensive IQ is probably just as high. His ability to communicate, scramble, and cover for each other; all those kinds of things on the defensive end."
The Suns were without Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen due to injury and were coming off a horrid loss to the Los Angeles Lakers the night prior.
"I kind of said it a second ago, I referenced that flip in the second quarter, the run; I think it is kind of a sign of resilience, a sign of character. We needed it and we were able to maintain it for the rest of the game," said Budenholzer.
Devin Booker, who was recently critical of the team's energy and effort, pointed to the defense as a key part of their win.
“I say just defense, guarding, being connected on that end. And you know that opening up, putting opportunities for us to play fast and play random," he said.
Budenholzer agreed.
"It's a group that you can do some different things with. Those guys, everybody really executed on the defensive end tonight," he said.
"Communication, physicality, scrambling, covering for each other was good."
Phoenix is back in action on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls.