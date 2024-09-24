Suns Release Broadcast Schedule
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have released their upcoming broadcast for the 2024-25 season.
From the team:
"The Phoenix Suns today announced the team’s comprehensive local broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season, which features all non-national exclusive regular season games and all five preseason contests available over-the-air on Arizona’s Family, Arizona Sports 98.7 and KSUN La Mejor Radio. Suns games will also stream on Suns Live.
"Arizona’s Family will exclusively air 59 regular season games locally with an additional 11 side-by-side with a national broadcast, including the season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at the LA Clippers. All games on Arizona’s Family will broadcast on both Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports.
"Suns veteran play-by-play announcer Kevin Ray will return for his eighth season as the television voice of the Suns and will be joined by former Suns player Eddie Johnson and basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale. Johnson enters his 25th season as a Suns analyst, while Meyers Drysdale will be in her 13th season providing expert analysis.
"In the studio, Tom Leander will lead the hosting duties for Suns Game Time pregame, halftime and postgame programming, alongside analyst and Suns Ring of Honor member Tom Chambers, and Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham who returns for select broadcasts throughout the season. Suns Game Time pregame coverage will begin 30-minutes prior to every local broadcast, and postgame coverage, which features player and coach interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis from Suns studio team, will conclude 30-minutes following each game. All pre and postgame shows will air on Arizona’s Family Sports with the majority also airing on Arizona’s Family 3TV.
"Arizona Sports 98.7 returns as the Suns flagship radio station, continuing a long-standing relationship that began in 1968. Jon Bloom enters his second season as the Suns radio voice alongside former Suns player Tim Kempton who returns for his 23rd season as radio analyst. Select games will broadcast on ESPN 620 in place of Arizona Sports 98.7.
"KSUN La Mejor Radio on 1400AM and 106.5FM will return as the Spanish radio broadcast partner of the Phoenix Suns. Veteran play-by-play announcer Arturo Ochoa returns for his 21st season calling games, alongside analyst Samuel Sandoval who enters his third season.
"Arizona’s Family 3TV broadcasts on KTVK in Phoenix and Arizona’s Family Sports broadcasts on KPHE in Phoenix, KAZF in Flagstaff, KOLD in Tucson and KAZS in Yuma. More information on where to watch Arizona’s Family Sports is available at azfamily.com/channels.
"*The 70-game local broadcast schedule could potentially have up to two more games added to be played between Dec. 10-17, pending the team’s outcomes in Emirates NBA Cup Group Play."