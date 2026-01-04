Suns vs Thunder First Injury Report Revealed

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (20-14) and Oklahoma City Thunder (30-5) have revealed their injury reports for Sunday night's battle in the desert.

Grayson Allen is questionable entering tomorrow due to right knee soreness. He's missed Phoenix's last eight games but appears to be heading in the right direction.

"Yeah, he did yesterday. So that's a big step. And then it was just the response back, which was great. And now [we] just want another one, so we're right there," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Allen on Friday.

Jalen Green remains out with a hamstring strain. Jordan Goodwin continues to be available with a jaw sprain, which requires him to wear a mask.

For Oklahoma City, all of Ousmane Dieng (calf), Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus), Thomas Sorber (ACL), Nikola Topic (surgery recovery) and Jaylin Williams (right heel bursitis) are out.

Isaiah Joe (left knee) and Cason Wallace (right knee) are questionable.

Dec 10, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (23) drives to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Thunder are 2-0 in their season series against Phoenix, narrowly defeating the Suns in their first matchup before completely blowing the doors off Jordan Ott's crew in the prior matchup.

This will be their first meeting in Phoenix, and most notably they'll have Devin Booker for this game after he was injured for their 138-89 drubbing back on Dec. 10 in NBA Cup action.

“Taking care of the basketball is one. Matching their physicality, two, and making shots is three. We do all those three, we’ll put ourselves in a good position to win the game," Dillon Brooks said on the keys to beating OKC.

Phoenix has been forced to use different lineups throughout the year, which Ott says can be good.

"It's kind of developing the resiliency of the group of next man up [mentality]" he said.

"Obviously with Grayson coming back, that's a different lineup that's coming. When Jalen [Green] gets back, it's a different line that's coming. So you hope in the game, over the course of the season, that you are messing around with enough lineups that no matter what, when we go out there, we're kind of comfortable with some lineup combinations.

" ... Do what you can and then continue to adjust."

OKC has the NBA's best record while also being top three in team stat categories such as points per game, field goal percentage, steals per game and free throw percentage.

Suns vs Thunder will tip off at 6:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center. ESPN gives Oklahoma City a 77% chance to win on Sunday.

