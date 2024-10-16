Suns Reveal Devin Booker's Status vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters during Wednesday's practice that star guard Devin Booker would play in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I feel 100%" Booker said after practice.
Booker's dealt with ankle soreness that's caused him to miss the last two games.
Previously at Suns Media Day, Booker was asked about managing his health moving into Year 10.
“I’m always a sponge. You’ll see guys all have their different kind of ways to stay healthy. KD is obviously somebody, you know, that I’ve watched closely ... he’s just a hooper," Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin).
"I think his love for the game is what keeps him going. And I’ve had plenty of guys around. Chris (Paul) was somebody who was over-obsessive about his body, taking care of his body, you know, so I take bits and pieces from everybody I’m around, and just try to implement it, but, you know, I still do feel really good."
Booker has played in no less than 64 games in each of the last five of six seasons with the 2022/23 season being the outlier with 53 games played.
After the Suns conclude preseason festivities against the Lakers, they'll make their regular season debut on Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Suns-Lakers will tip at 7:00 PM Phoenix time.