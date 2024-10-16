Inside The Suns

Suns Reveal Devin Booker's Status vs Lakers

Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer revealed what the plan is for Devin Booker.

Donnie Druin

Oct 6, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters during Wednesday's practice that star guard Devin Booker would play in Thursday night's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I feel 100%" Booker said after practice.

Booker's dealt with ankle soreness that's caused him to miss the last two games.

Previously at Suns Media Day, Booker was asked about managing his health moving into Year 10.

“I’m always a sponge. You’ll see guys all have their different kind of ways to stay healthy. KD is obviously somebody, you know, that I’ve watched closely ... he’s just a hooper," Booker said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"I think his love for the game is what keeps him going. And I’ve had plenty of guys around. Chris (Paul) was somebody who was over-obsessive about his body, taking care of his body, you know, so I take bits and pieces from everybody I’m around, and just try to implement it, but, you know, I still do feel really good."

Booker has played in no less than 64 games in each of the last five of six seasons with the 2022/23 season being the outlier with 53 games played.

After the Suns conclude preseason festivities against the Lakers, they'll make their regular season debut on Oct. 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Suns-Lakers will tip at 7:00 PM Phoenix time.

Donnie Druin
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

