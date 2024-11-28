Suns Reveal Final Status of Bradley Beal vs Nets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have Bradley Beal on the court for tonight's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.
After missing five games with a calf injury, Beal returned in last night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers and posted 23 points in the victory.
Beal entered tonight's matchup as questionable with injury management, and playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the possibility of the Suns missing Beal was realistic approaching their matchup vs Brooklyn.
However, the Suns tested him out pre-game and deemed him good to go.
Kevin Durant was also listed as probable but will play.
“You can't guard us the same way. I mean, it's obviously just like that. If any of the combination of us weren't out there, you know, they're going to double team the guy out there and force the ball out of Book’s (Devin Booker) hands, and you definitely saw him tonight," Beal said after last night's reintroduction of Phoenix's star trio to the floor.
"Or you can’t double team when all three of us are on the floor, just too much, too much versatility on the backside and high-power weapons. So, we love it. Obviously, we got to be healthy and make sure our availability is our best ability and stand back. But, you know, that's just a testament to how we can play.”
Devin Booker says Beal has a powerful voice on the squad.
“Yeah, super vocal. I know injuries are frustrating from first-hand experience. Still trying to rally behind him. He's going through rehab, he's going through therapy, but it's hard to replace that energy that he brings when he’s on the court. So, the time that he has played, he's been great, and we know that. Maintaining that is a priority," Booker added after the win.
The Suns snapped a five-game losing streak and hope to establish their first winning streak in their last eight games.
Action at Footprint Center is slated for a 7:00 PM start time.