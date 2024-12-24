Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Nuggets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (14-13) enter tonight's road matchup against the Denver Nuggets trying to snap out of their recent funk and string some positive moments together.
Devin Booker (left groin soreness), Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) and Bol Bol (left knee contusion) all did not make the trip to Denver and are out.
Without Booker for the second straight game, Phoenix will once again turn to Royce O’Neale to start in his spot.
Here’s how tonight’s full starting lineup looks:
- Tyus Jones
- Bradley Beal
- Royce O'Neale
- Kevin Durant
- Jusuf Nurkić
O'Neale will be making his ninth start so far this season, as him and Jones are the only two Suns to have played in every game this season. These two have stepped up big, especially in terms of shooting the basketball as of late, and Phoenix will need some more good production out of them tonight.
Durant has put together two back-to-back season high performances, last going for 43 points in Phoenix's loss to the Indiana Pacers Saturday. Beal was two points off his season high with 26 in the loss as well. The two stars will look to not only perform well in Denver without Booker, but hope to lead Phoenix to snapping its two-game losing streak.
Nurkić seems to always play well against his former teammate Nikola Jokić, who is looking to win his fourth MVP this season and averaging 30.9 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.8 assists so far. With Denver (15-11) down Jamal Murray (ankle), doing everything they can to limit Jokić becomes even more important for Nurkić and the Suns.
Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 8:00 p.m. Arizona time. This is the first matchup of a home-and-home series between the teams, as Denver will travel to Phoenix for a Christmas-Day game Wednesday.