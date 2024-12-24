Inside The Suns

Nuggets Rule Star Out vs Suns

The Denver Nuggets will not have a crucial piece against the Phoenix Suns.

Dec 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan (6) talks with guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets will not have Jamal Murray available against the Phoenix Suns, as the guard is dealing with an ankle injury.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone says hopefully Murray will have the green light ahead of their Christmas Day matchup in Phoenix.

The Suns themselves will be without Devin Booker and Grayson Allen tonight.

Denver will have to rely on their depth to help fill Murray's 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per night.

"Yeah, knowing that Jamal is not gonna play 82 (games)," Malone said previously. "You love to think that all your guys are gonna not miss a game and play 82, but when you sign a guy like Russell Westbrook who at this stage of his career is coming off the bench in LA - and Jamal is gonna hopefully play 75 games, but when you know he's going to miss games to have a guy that's a proven starter."

The Nuggets (15-11) are winners of their last four-of-five and are currently the West's No. 4 seed. The Suns (14-13) have dropped their last two outings and are the 11 seed as of now.

This will be the first meeting between Phoenix and Denver this season, with their next coming just two days from now on Christmas Day back at Footprint Center.

We'll see if Murray or Booker are healthy enough for that contest - though neither will suit up tonight.

Tip is slated for just past 8:00 PM AZ Time.

