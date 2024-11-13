Suns Reveal Status of Starter vs Jazz
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic will not play tonight against the Utah Jazz in the first game of NBA Cup action.
This was confirmed by The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin prior to tip-off. Mason Plumlee will get the starting nod in his place.
Nurkic was initially questionable with left ankle soreness and has yet to miss a game all season.
Nurkic started in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings with the issue, though he exited after the first half due to the injury. Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro finished action down low in Phoenix's overtime loss.
Nurkic had a rough start to the season, as his play under new coach Mike Budenholzer wasn't exactly up to par for Suns fans - though he responded well with four straight 10+ rebound games (three were double-doubles) before the Kings game, where he left early.
“I gotta be better,” Nurkic said earlier in the year during his struggles.
“I have all the support I need from coaches and the organization. Just trying to fit in. Didn’t play as many games as I wish in preseason, but it’s not perfect. I feel like sometimes I’m just not aggressive as I should [be] and overpassing and try to fit in in the system. But it’s no excuse, man. I gotta be better, and I think that’s a good step tonight.”
Nurkic was acquired via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers at the beginning of last season due to his ability to play a point-center role.
His vision and rebounding made him an upgrade from previous big man Deandre Ayton, though his three-point shooting has been hit or miss to start the year in Phoenix's attempts to spread the floor.
Nurkic is currently averaging 9.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per night.
Phoenix is 8-2 on the season entering tonight while the Jazz are just 2-7, including 0-4 at home.
ESPN's analytics give the Suns a 69% chance to win the game.
Opening tip is slated for 7:00 pm Phoenix time.