Suns Reveal Summer League Roster
The Phoenix Suns are just a few days away from the start of the Las Vegas Summer League, where they will look to get a chance to see the progress of their young players.
The team's roster for Summer League has officially been revealed, according to Bright Side of the Sun reporter John Voita.
The roster will feature Brandon Angel, Khalif Battle, Koby Brea, Yuri Collins, Ryan Dunn, Boogie Ellis, Jordan Gainey, CJ Huntley, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, Mitch Mascari, Alex Schumacher, Moses Wood and Solomon Young.
The big headliners on the Summer League roster are this year's rookie crop, which includes No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach out of Duke, No. 31 overall pick Rasheer Fleming out of Saint Joseph's and No. 41 overall pick Koby Brea out of Kentucky. Seeing the rookies perform will be the biggest observation of Summer League for the Suns.
Those three will be joined by Dunn and Ighodaro, the team's draft picks from last year, as the key players on the roster for the Suns. It will be interesting to see how Dunn and Ighodaro look when they are the featured players on the court, and their presence will be counted on as the Suns hope for a successful Summer League experience.
The Suns begin their Summer League journey on Friday against 6 p.m. MST against the Washington Wizards on ESPN. Their second game comes against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. They will play the next day against the Sacramento Kings at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU before one final preliminary game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, July 16 on NBATV.
Based on their performance over the first four games, the Suns will either qualify for the semifinals of the showcase or be placed in one final consolation match before heading back home for the summer.