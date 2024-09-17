Report: Suns Rivals Eying Giannis Antetokounmpo
PHOENIX -- For the second time in mere days, a key rival of the Phoenix Suns has been linked to a superstar level talent.
The Golden State Warriors have now been linked to Milwaukee Bucks icon Giannis Antetkounmpo by Sam Amick of The Athletic.
“One that I think is just always gonna be monitored around the NBA is if the wheels fall off the Bucks,” Amick said. “We know that Joe Lacob has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time. Again, unlikely, but Khris Middleton is gonna be a free agent next summer… I think Giannis is worth monitoring.”
This comes directly after another Amick report tied the Warriors and Jimmy Butler together.
The Warriors are clearly on a massive star search - as it is understood that franchise player Steph Curry has a limited remaining window of his prime to capitalize on - and another title would undoubtedly lock the franchise into the top tier of franchises historically.
Antetokounmpo is entering his 12th season in the NBA after a season that ended in disappointment in Milwaukee - which was largely driven by locker room drama and injuries - including his season-ending achilles ailment suffered in March.
It feels like Milwaukee has as much pressure on them this season as any team in the NBA, perhaps save for the Suns. If this season doesn't end with a deep playoff run, it's quite conceivable if not probable that both Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are moved next offseason in an effort to rebuild after a title in 2021.
Antetokounmpo to the Warriors would create seismic waves through the league - even more massive than Butler.
The "Greek Freak" teaming up with Curry would create one of the best duos in league history - if not the best - on day one.
It would cost the Warriors dearly, but the proposition of pairing up the best shooter in NBA history with one of the most dominant two-way players still at the peak of his powers could jump start the franchise back to the top of the league - and it would have massive ramifications for the Suns - who simply aren't equipped to defend Antetokounmpo.
This proposition still feels like a pipe dream for Golden State, but don't count them out in this story moving forward - as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody could very well be used as trade bait in contention with other franchises.
Until then, the first meeting between the Suns and Warriors this regular season is set for November 30.